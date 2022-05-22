Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 3 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,706 and the death toll stood at 7,204.

Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 7 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,733 and the toll stood at 3,627.

In the Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard total 18.35 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.17 million are second doses and 4,18,543 were precautionary doses.