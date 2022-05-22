Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 3 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,706 and the death toll stood at 7,204.
Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 7 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,733 and the toll stood at 3,627.
In the Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard total 18.35 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.17 million are second doses and 4,18,543 were precautionary doses.
-
756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the 'UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022', at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj on Sunday. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by uP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
-
GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers. In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
-
Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people. “It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again.
-
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
-
E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned. Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine.
