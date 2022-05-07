Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,581 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 11 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,579 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.19 million doses was registered. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.05 million second doses and 386,834 precautionary doses. A total of 407 sites saw vaccination of which 323 were government centres and 84 were private.
-
BBMP-run health centres to come under control of Karnataka health department
The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (s) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.
-
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week. Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
-
Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state. The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .
-
Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation
Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did not meet its demands for a better reservation. Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.
-
Offered Karnataka CM’s post for ₹2,500 cr, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and (Yatnal), Basanagouda Patil Vijayapura City MLA, on Friday said that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka chief minister if “I can cough up ₹2,500 crores”. Yatnal has been a vocal critic of the state leadership, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family. He added that Yediyurappa thought that “if I make Yatnal a minister, what would happen to my son (BY Vijayendra)”.
