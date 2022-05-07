Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,581 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 11 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,579 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.19 million doses was registered. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.05 million second doses and 386,834 precautionary doses. A total of 407 sites saw vaccination of which 323 were government centres and 84 were private.