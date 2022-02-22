Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 382 new Covid cases, 24 deaths
Pune district reports 382 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 382 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
Pune district reported 382 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district reported 382 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 08:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district reported 382 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,488 deaths and 4,169 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 87 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 424,200 and the death toll went up to 7,130 as 21 more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 205 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 677,478 and the death toll went up to 9,425 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 90 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,490 and the toll went up to 3,582 as two more deaths were reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, saw 17.17 million doses have been registered in the district. Of which 9.49 million are first doses, 7.45 million are second doses and 2,23,506 were precautionary doses. A total of 561 sites saw vaccination of which 408 were government centres and 153 were private.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
