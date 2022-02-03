Pune district reports 4,045 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

PUNE Pune district, on Thursday, reported 4,045 fresh Covid cases. Till date, Omicron cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits are now 1,244. Omicron cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 127 and in Pune rural are 66.

As per state health authorities, two Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Both the deaths were reported from Pune rural. No death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 664,326 Covid cases and 9,353 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 340,608 cases so far and a total of 3,553 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 418,858 total cases so far and 7,079 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,423,792 Covid cases. Of this, 1,356,747 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,335 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 46,710 active cases.

As per the state health department, 35,235 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 74,63,868. The recovery rate in the state is 96.07%.

Across Maharashtra, 15,252 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 75 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently 905,696 people are in home quarantine and 2,610 people are in institutional quarantine.