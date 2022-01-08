Pune district reports 4,390 new Covid cases, 1 death on Saturday

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district reported 4,390 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.18 million out of which 1.15 million have recovered, 20,204 deaths reported and 15,376 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune also saw 88,770 vaccinations on Saturday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 794 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 372,818 and the death toll stood at 7,047 as one more death was reported.

Pune city reported 2,521 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 538,550 and the death toll stood at 9,279.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,075 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 275,528 and the toll stood at 3,528.

Pune district also saw 88,770 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Saturday and in total, 15 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.03 million are first doses and 6.62 million are second doses. A total of 655 sites saw vaccination out of which 479 were government centres and 176 were private centres.