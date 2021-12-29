Pune district reports 406 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune district witnessed a rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases. As per authorities, Pune district reported 406 new Covid positive cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of these three deaths were reported from Pune rural. Two deaths were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and four deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 525,838 covid cases and 9,256 deaths till Wednesday. PCMC has reported 271,115 cases so far and a total of 3,525 deaths. Pune rural has reported 369,584 cases and 7,033 deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,166,537 lakh covid cases. Out of this, 1,144,320 patients have recovered. There have been 20,164 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 2,053 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 1,306 patients were discharged on Wednesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 65,06,137 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.61%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,900 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Wednesday and 22 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%. The state health department stated out of 68,768,760 laboratory samples, 6.665,386 have been tested positive till Wednesday. That is 9.69% of patients till Wednesday.

Currently 122,906 people are in home quarantine and 905 people are in institutional quarantine.