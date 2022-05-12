Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities
Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 12, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural on Thursday.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,741 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,630 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,641 total cases so far and 7,208 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,454,012 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,180 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. At present, there are 288 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 208 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,730,789 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 231 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and one Covid death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

RELATED STORIES

The state health department stated that of 80,480,929 laboratory samples, 7,880,074 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.92% of patients till Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP