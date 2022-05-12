Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities
Published on May 12, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural on Thursday.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,741 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,630 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,641 total cases so far and 7,208 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,454,012 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,180 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. At present, there are 288 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 208 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,730,789 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 231 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and one Covid death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,480,929 laboratory samples, 7,880,074 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.92% of patients till Thursday.

