Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural on Thursday.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,741 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,630 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,641 total cases so far and 7,208 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,454,012 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,180 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. At present, there are 288 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 208 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,730,789 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.
Across Maharashtra, 231 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and one Covid death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,480,929 laboratory samples, 7,880,074 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.92% of patients till Thursday.
2 Navi civic school girls in line for State football team selection
Two girls studying in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools are hoping to get selected for the State Under-17 football team. The two, Shivani Ramprasad Jaiswal, 16, of Airoli School, and Kajal Lakandar Saroj, 15, of Rabale School, have been selected by the Thane District Football Association to play in the selection matches to be held from May 11 to 19 to represent the State at the national championship.
Passport can’t be impounded merely due to FIR: HC
Mumbai Observing that mere registration of an FIR and filing of a charge sheet cannot be grounds for impounding the passport of an accused, the Bombay high court (HC) held that the decision of impounding the passport has to be based on the merit of each case.
Pawar blames Modi for wrong economic policies, says India won’t go Sri Lanka way
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for the 'wrong economic policies that led to the current financial crisis'. He, however, said there was no fear of India going the Sri Lanka way because of the robust democratic structure given by Dr BR Ambedkar. Pawar said the clever decisions made by people had saved the country from being plunged into a crisis.
Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested
The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said. Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said.
HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition was not maintainable. Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge had filed RTI seeking details of these locked facts. The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.
