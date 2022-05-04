Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,609 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,523 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 14 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,552 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.15 million doses. Of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8.02 million second doses and 380,738 precautionary doses. A total of 365 sites saw vaccination of which 290 were government centres and 75 were private.