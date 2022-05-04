Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,609 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,523 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 14 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,552 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.15 million doses. Of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8.02 million second doses and 380,738 precautionary doses. A total of 365 sites saw vaccination of which 290 were government centres and 75 were private.
Centre illegally collected, sold blood in Delhi and UP; 2 doctors booked: Police
The police have booked two doctors of a blood centre for allegedly transporting and selling blood to other blood banks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh illegally for the past two years, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that no arrests have been made so far. The licence of the pathologist at the blood centre was used to take the office licence. This was not the case here, said the police.
Seer who had called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj returns to Ayodhya
Agra The seer who was stopped from going to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday. The seer, who was from Ayodhya, had given a call to hold 'dharma sansad' at Taj Mahal to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. He had also announced his intention to install a Shiva idol at the monument, alleging that it was a temple Tejomahalaya, wrongly called Taj Mahal by the Mughals.
Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra. About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.
Pune rly div collects Rs2.47 cr fine from 36K ticketless travellers
Pune: In its highest monthly collection, the Pune railway division collected ₹2.47 crore fine from 36,579 ticketless travellers in April 2022. “We appeal to passengers to buy tickets and travel or face action. Passengers unable to pay fine will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.
CET 2022 postponed due to state varsity exams, to be held in August
PUNE The state Common Entrance Test cell has once again extended the schedule of this academic year's CET examination. Now, as per the new schedule, exams will be held in August. The entrance test earlier scheduled between June and July. However, the dates clashed with the state university exams which are to be held in the same period. Hence, the CET cell postponed the exams.
