Pune district reports 42 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,667 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,822 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,675 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWIN dashboard as of Sunday, 18.30 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.14 million are second doses and 404,674 were precautionary doses. A total of 81 sites saw vaccination out of which 34 were govt centres and 47 were private centres.
-
UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts
Uttar Pradesh reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 72, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, and Prayagraj 4. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.
-
Kids infected with Omicron had parents who were unvaccinated, says study
PUNE A study conducted by Pune's BJ Medical College on kids who were infected with Omicron showed that the majority of the parents, of kids who were infected with the Omicron variant, were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or not vaccinated at all, which can be hypothesised to contribute to the spread of the variant. The study was conducted among 14 infected children admitted between December 1 and February 28, 2022.
-
60-year-old held for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, on Saturday, under the Singahi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “the accused identified as Fida Ali has been arrested and sent to jail.”
-
How a poem on Brahminism sparked political furore in Maharashtra
Mumbai: A poem on Brahminism has stirred controversy in Maharashtra politics. Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly posting objectionable content on Facebook against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday. Chitale shared a 'poem' purportedly written by advocate Nitin Bhave which allegedly made fun of Pawar's illness and described him as an “anti-Brahmin” leader who was destined to go to hell.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to custody till May 18
Thane: The Thane court on Sunday sent Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale to police custody till May 18. Chitale has not appointed a lawyer yet. The actor, who has worked in TV serials, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The Nerul police has also registered a case against Chitale.
