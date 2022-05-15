Pune district reports 42 new Covid-19 cases

PUNE Pune district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,667 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,822 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,675 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWIN dashboard as of Sunday, 18.30 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.14 million are second doses and 404,674 were precautionary doses. A total of 81 sites saw vaccination out of which 34 were govt centres and 47 were private centres.