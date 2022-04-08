Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 16 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,070 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 21 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,363 and the toll stood at 3627.

Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday saw total registration of 17.84 million doses. Of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.83 million second and 298,767 were precautionary doses. A total of 321 sites saw vaccination of which 247 were government centres and 74 were private.

