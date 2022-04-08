Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 16 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,070 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 21 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,363 and the toll stood at 3627.
Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday saw total registration of 17.84 million doses. Of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.83 million second and 298,767 were precautionary doses. A total of 321 sites saw vaccination of which 247 were government centres and 74 were private.
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
Pune same sex couple signs MoU for legal protection
A lesbian couple has signed a notarised memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Pune district court and sought protection from family members. One of the signatories is 28 years old and hails from Nagpur while the other partner is 19 years and is from the Gondia district of Maharashtra. The 28-year-old woman is employed while the other is taking formal education. The memorandum of understanding was registered on April 7 in Pune.
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
