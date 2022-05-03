Pune district reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 210 are currently active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,607 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,498 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported five new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,538 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday, registered 18.13 million doses. Out of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8 million are second doses and 377,634 were precautionary doses. A total of 138 sites saw vaccination out of which 71 were government centres and 67 were private