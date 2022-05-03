Pune district reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 210 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,607 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,498 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported five new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,538 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday, registered 18.13 million doses. Out of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8 million are second doses and 377,634 were precautionary doses. A total of 138 sites saw vaccination out of which 71 were government centres and 67 were private
Loudspeaker row: MNS leaders warn of protest over action against Raj Thackeray
Soon after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers at mosques, some leaders of the party have warned that they would hit the streets if further action is taken the MNS head. During a speech in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push
In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta's two and three-wheeler EV platforms.
After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day. In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.
Heatwave: Delhi parents demand changed school timings, advanced summer breaks
Last week, the Centre issued a health advisory that comprised do's and don'ts for the public. It also urged states and union territories (UTs) to review their health preparedness for availability of ample quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipment while ensuring enough drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
Mumbai civic body wants to check MP Navneet Rana's flat for illegal construction
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued notice to inspect the Khar West apartment of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her spouse and MLA Ravi Rana. A BMC official said the notice, issued under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, is similar to the ones sent to Union minister Narayan Rane and Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj owns multiple flats.
