Pune district reports 456 new Covid-19 cases and one death

PUNE On Sunday, Pune’s active case count fell below the 5K mark for the first time since January 4. On Sunday, the district had 4,202 active Covid-19 cases, as more recoveries were reported than new cases.

Pune district reported 456 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,464 deaths and 4,743 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 150 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,068 and the death toll stood at 7,109 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 227 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 677,144 and the death was 9,424 as one death was reported. PCMC reported 79 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,355 and the toll stood at 3,581 as no new deaths were reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Sunday saw a total 17.12 million doses being registered in the district. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.41 million are second doses and 218,942 were precautionary doses. A total of 203 sites saw vaccination out of which 116 were government centres and 87 were private centres.