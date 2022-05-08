Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases

Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,453,859 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,048 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. At present, there are 267 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 196 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,730,127 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 224 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed on Sunday and two Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,379,421 laboratory samples, 7,879,278 have been tested positive till Sunday. That is 9.81% of patients.