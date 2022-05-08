Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases
Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,453,859 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,048 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. At present, there are 267 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 196 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,730,127 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.
Across Maharashtra, 224 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed on Sunday and two Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,379,421 laboratory samples, 7,879,278 have been tested positive till Sunday. That is 9.81% of patients.
-
Cop rapes relative’s minor daughter in UP’s Aligarh, held
A cop was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly raping a minor daughter of the accused cop, Dharam Singh's relative in Aligarh district. The accused cop was posted at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district. A case has been registered at Atrauli police station of Aligarh district against the accused, a resident of Atrauli area of Aligarh. Police said the accused had reached his village in Atrauli area of Aligarh district few days ago.
-
3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar
The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday. Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade. The fire brigade got help from a rescuer, Bacchusingh Taak, in retrieving the bodies. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water.
-
Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company's chief managing director Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh added. Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity's directors had committed a large-scale fraud.
-
Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan
Mumbai: The city is set to get a 'Democracy Square' with a unique 'Kinetic structure' installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) planning department. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's local area development funds.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
