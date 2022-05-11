Pune district reports 47 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 47 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,636 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,714 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,621 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday registered a total of 18.26 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.11 million second doses and 396,979 precautionary doses. A total of 400 sites saw vaccination of which 322 were government centres and 78 were private.

