Pune district reports 47 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 47 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,636 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,714 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,621 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday registered a total of 18.26 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.11 million second doses and 396,979 precautionary doses. A total of 400 sites saw vaccination of which 322 were government centres and 78 were private.
BMC launches ‘Safe School’ project to make roads outside schools safer for kids
Mumbai: Aiming to make the roads and footpaths around the periphery of schools in Mumbai safer and pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched 'Safe School Project'. As part of the project, the pedestrian crossings were painted with vibrant colours for better visibility and rumble strips were also created and painted for controlling the speed of motorists. State minister of environment and guardian minister of Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the event.
Delhi again sees less than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate drops to 3.34%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally went below the 1,000-mark again on Wednesday after it reported 970 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,97,141, according to the health department's bulletin. The active cases in the national capital have come down to 5,202. More than 4,000 patients are currently under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,882. The total of vaccinations is over 3.38 crore.
Socialists have faith in courts, hope Azam is out of jail soon: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was the constant effort of the government to keep up the pressure on sP leader Azam Khan and prevent him from coming out of jail Responding to a question on the sedition law, he said that since the formation of the BJP government those people who are against them have been facing such cases. Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to scare people with bulldozers.
Ludhiana | PAU student conferred consolation prize for paper presentation at int’l conference
Engineer Ruchika Zalpouri, PhD scholar, from department of processing and food engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, has been awarded consolation prize at the international conference on 'Water, Agriculture, Dairy and Food Processing for Sustainable Economy' held at Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh on March 25 and 26.
Maha govt panel says it can’t allow 16-year-old girl to donate liver to father
On Wednesday, the girl's lawyer Tapan Thatte presented before a vacation bench of Justices AK Menon and NR Borkar the authorisation panel's report dismissing her application. It said the recipient of the organ donation - the girl's father - was a chronic alcoholic, which was the possible reason behind hepatic failure, and there was no evidence of his rehabilitation documented.
