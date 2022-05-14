Pune district reports 48 more Covid cases on Friday

Pune: Pune district reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 266 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,647 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,771 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,642 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, recorded registration of total 18.29 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.13 million second doses and 400,843 precautionary doses. A total of 380 sites saw vaccination of which 298 were government centres and 82 were private.