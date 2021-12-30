Pune district reports 480 Covid cases, 11 deaths

PUNE As per authorities, Pune district reported 480 new Covid positive cases and 11 deaths on Thursday. Out of these four deaths were reported from Pune rural. One death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and six deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 526,145 Covid cases and 9,262 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 271,189 cases and 3,526 deaths. Pune rural has reported 369,683 cases and 7,037 deaths.

In the Pune district, there are 1,167,071 lakh Covid cases. Out of this, 1.144,616 patients have recovered. There have been 20,175 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 2,226 active cases.

As per the state health department, 1,193 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 65,07,330 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.55%.

Across Maharashtra, 5,368 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 22 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 68,887,303 laboratory samples, 6,670,754 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.68% of patients till Thursday.

Currently 133,748 people are in home quarantine and 1,078 people are in institutional quarantine.