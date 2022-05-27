Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday

Published on May 27, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,804 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district and at present, there are 298 active cases.

As per the state health department, 324 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7734,110 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. Across Maharashtra, 511 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday and one Covid death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

