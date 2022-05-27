Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,804 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district and at present, there are 298 active cases.
As per the state health department, 324 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7734,110 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. Across Maharashtra, 511 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday and one Covid death was reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
