Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 5,827 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Wednesday
pune news

Pune district reports 5,827 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Wednesday

This was a slight spike over the numbers reported on Tuesday by the state health department for the district
On Wednesday, Pune district reported 5,827 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondents

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune district reported 5,827 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This was a slight spike over the numbers reported on Tuesday by the state health department for the district. This takes the progressive count to 1.41 million of which 1.34 million have recovered, 20,333 is the death toll and 52,265 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,262 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 417,981. The death toll went up to 7,077 as two more deaths were reported on Wednesday. Pune city reported 2,966 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 662,170. The death toll went up to 9,353 as three more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 1,599 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 339,596. The toll stood at 3,553 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Wednesday, saw a total of 16.69 million doses administered. Of these, 9.40 million are first doses, 7.13 million are second doses and 148,530 are precautionary doses. A total of 561 sites saw vaccinations of which 144 were private centres and the rest government.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP