Pune district reports 501 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths on Saturday

PUNE As per the state health department, on Saturday, Pune district reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,463 deaths reported and 5,274 are active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune rural reported 109 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 423,918 and the death toll went up to 7,109 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 278 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 67,6917 and the death toll went up to 94,23 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 114 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,276 and the toll stood at 3,581.

Till Saturday, in total, 17.11 million doses have been registered in the district as per the Cowin dashboard. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.41 million are second doses and 2,18,310 were precautionary doses. A total of 507 sites saw vaccination out of which 342 were government centres and 165 were private centres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}