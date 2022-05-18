Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million Covid cases of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases
Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 18, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,684 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 18 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,709 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.16 million second doses and 410,228 precautionary doses. A total of 311 sites saw vaccination of which 238 were government centres and 73 were private.

