Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,684 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 18 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,709 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.16 million second doses and 410,228 precautionary doses. A total of 311 sites saw vaccination of which 238 were government centres and 73 were private.
Raj Thackeray plans rally in Pune, home minister says he has to follow rules
After his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fizzled out and his proposed visit to Ayodhya ran into controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now planned a public rally in Pune. MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21, but withdrew the application on Wednesday. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.
Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%. On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%.
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend. This two-day state level and national 'Navsankalpa Social Media conclave' will be organised on May 28 and 29. Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday.
HC quashes appointment of BSF officers as jail superintendents in Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the Punjab government's decision of October 2020 for appointment of Border Security Force officers as jail superintendents in central jails of the state. “…the entire cadre of superintendent, central jails, has been handed over to total strangers,” it held while quashing the October 2020 appointments by the then Congress government. These appointments, made on deputation basis for three years, were challenged by Baljit Singh and three others.
2,250 police families to own BDD service quarters at ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the Bombay Development Directorate chawls for almost half the cost of construction at ₹50 lakh. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the ongoing BDD Chawl redevelopment project. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the construction cost for one flat is between ₹1.05 crore to ₹1.15 crore.
