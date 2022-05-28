Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,760 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 15 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,776 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.19 million second doses and 430,927 precautionary doses. A total of 291 sites saw vaccination of which 212 were government centres and 79 private.

