Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,760 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 15 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,776 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.19 million second doses and 430,927 precautionary doses. A total of 291 sites saw vaccination of which 212 were government centres and 79 private.
Ghaziabad residents push for Metro rail; scrapping of ropeway project
The residents of Indirapuram have reservations over the proposed ropeway project in Ghaziabad and initiated a 10-day signature campaign for Metro rail connectivity. As a technical committee is about to find out the feasibility of the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway corridor, the residents said Metro connectivity will be a much better option. The Ghaziabad Development Authority, in its recently-concluded board meeting on April 30, approved the public-private-partnership model for the ropeway project.
Rags-to-riches journey of builder Avinash Bhosale
PUNE It is for the second time that auto-rickshaw driver-turned-smalltime builder-turned flamboyant businessman – Avinash Bhosale – has been arrested by law enforcement agencies, and both the times, the reason for the arrests has been 'finance'. The court granted Bhosale bail on the same day. From an auto rickshaw driver to a smalltime builder to a flamboyant businessman, Bhosale has had a chequered past with more than his fair share of controversies.
No increase in excavation charges for government agencies in Pune
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Thursday, decided to keep in place the concession which was offered to government agencies for digging and repairing roads under the trenching policy. Earlier, the Pune municipal administration wanted to scrap the concession and collect charges equal to that of other private agencies. The charges are around Rs6,000 per running metre for government agencies.
Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon. The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.
Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions. Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
