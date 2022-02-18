Pune district reports 576 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

PUNE As per the state health department, on Friday, Pune district reported 576 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,460 deaths reported and 6,032 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 112 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 423,809 and the death toll went up to 7,107 as three more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 322 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 676,639 and the death toll stood at 9,422.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 142 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,162 and the toll stood at 3,581.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Friday in total 17.09 million doses have been administered. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.39 million are second doses and 2,16,058 were precautionary doses. A total of 568 sites saw vaccination out of which 416 were government centres and 152 were private centres.

