Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 576 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 576 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

The progressive count stands at 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,460 deaths reported and 6,032 are active cases
Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Friday in total 17.09 million doses have been administered. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 09:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As per the state health department, on Friday, Pune district reported 576 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,460 deaths reported and 6,032 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 112 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 423,809 and the death toll went up to 7,107 as three more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 322 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 676,639 and the death toll stood at 9,422.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 142 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,162 and the toll stood at 3,581.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Friday in total 17.09 million doses have been administered. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.39 million are second doses and 2,16,058 were precautionary doses. A total of 568 sites saw vaccination out of which 416 were government centres and 152 were private centres.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP