Pune district reports 58 new Covid cases on Thursday

As per the state health department, Pune district on Thursday reported 58 more cases of Covid-19. No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 680,560 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,568 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,614 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,453,742 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,969 patients have recovered and there has been a total of 20,544 deaths and 229 active cases.

As per the state health department, 173 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,729,642 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 233 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and two Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.