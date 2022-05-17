Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 299 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,691 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWIN dashboard as of Tuesday, a total of 18.32 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.15 million are second doses and 408,274 were precautionary doses. A total of 330 sites saw vaccination out of which 251 were govt centres and 79 were private centres.
-
Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets.
-
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house
Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away. The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.
-
Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent. Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.
-
Water level in Yamuna down 5.5ft below normal, Delhi stares at supply crisis
Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering from an intense heatwave, the water levels in Yamuna continued to plummet on Tuesday -- the level at Wazirabad was 669 feet,5.5 feet below the desired levels of 674.5 feet -- putting a strain on Delhi's water supply infrastructure. Water minister Satyendar Jain carried out an on-site review at the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday and blamed neighbouring Haryana for the ongoing crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics