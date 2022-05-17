Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 299 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,691 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWIN dashboard as of Tuesday, a total of 18.32 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.15 million are second doses and 408,274 were precautionary doses. A total of 330 sites saw vaccination out of which 251 were govt centres and 79 were private centres.