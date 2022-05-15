Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,657 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 22 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,664 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.14 million second doses and 403,693 precautionary doses. A total of 328 sites saw vaccination of which 243 were government centres and 85 were private.

