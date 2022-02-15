Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday
pune news

Pune district reports 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Pune district reported 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
On Tuesday, Pune district reported 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 15, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune district reported 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million, of which 1.41 million have recovered, 20,450 is the death toll and 8,802 is the current active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 190 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 423,345. The death toll went up to 7,103 as one more death was reported on Tuesday.

Pune city reported 344 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 675,491. The death toll went up to 9,417 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 130 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345,619. The toll stood at 3,580 as four more deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Tuesday, has seen a total of 17.03 million doses administered, of which 9.47 million are first doses, 7.35 million are second doses and 208,099 are precautionary doses. A total of 587 sites saw vaccinations of which 454 are government centres and the rest private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP