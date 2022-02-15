Pune district reports 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune district reported 664 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million, of which 1.41 million have recovered, 20,450 is the death toll and 8,802 is the current active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 190 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 423,345. The death toll went up to 7,103 as one more death was reported on Tuesday.

Pune city reported 344 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 675,491. The death toll went up to 9,417 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 130 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345,619. The toll stood at 3,580 as four more deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Tuesday, has seen a total of 17.03 million doses administered, of which 9.47 million are first doses, 7.35 million are second doses and 208,099 are precautionary doses. A total of 587 sites saw vaccinations of which 454 are government centres and the rest private.