Pune district reports 68 new Covid cases on Wednesday
pune news

Pune district reports 68 new Covid cases on Wednesday

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million Covid cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths reported and 288 are active cases
Pune city reported 49 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681107 and the death toll stood at 9,713. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune district reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths reported and 288 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 7 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,732 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 49 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681107 and the death toll stood at 9,713.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,758 and the toll stood at 3,627.

