Pune district reports 681 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: As of Friday, Pune district has reported 681 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,179 deaths and 2,566 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 33,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 122 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 369,805 and the death toll went up to 7,039 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 420 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 526,565 and the death toll went up to 9,264 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 139 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 271,328 and the toll stood at 3,526 as no more death were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 33,547 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and in total 15 million doses have been registered in the district. Of which 8.7 million are first doses and 6.39 million are second doses. A total of 607 sites saw vaccination of which 487 were government centres and 120 were private.

PMC increases dedicated Covid vaccine centres for kids from 5 to 40

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start vaccination for kids aged between 18-15 years of age from January 3. To ensure smooth administration and crowd management, the civic body has increased the number of Covid dedicated vaccination centres for kids in this age group from earlier 5 to 40 which are spread across the city.

Beneficiaries would be required to carry a government issued identification card during vaccination. Beneficiaries can register themselves online through Co-WIN website or through walk-in facilities as 50% of the doses are reserved for online vaccination and 50% for walk-in beneficiaries.