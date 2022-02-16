Pune district reports 691 fresh Covid cases and two deaths on Wednesday

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune district reported 691 fresh Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million, of which 1.41 million have recovered, 20,452 is the death toll and 8,113 is the active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 176 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 423,521. The death toll went up to 7,103 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 376 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 675,867. The death toll went up to 9,419 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 139 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345.758. The toll stood at 3,580 as no deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Wednesday, saw in total 17.05 million doses administerd, of which 9.47 million are first doses, 7.36 million are second doses and 210,442 are precautionary doses. A total of 504 sites saw vaccinations of which 369 are government centres and 135 are private.