Pune district reports 7,366 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths on Sunday

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district reported 7,366 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. This takes the progressive count to 1.40 million of which 1.31 million have recovered, the death toll stands at 20,324 and 69,511 is the active case count.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,491 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 415,172. The death toll went up to 7,072 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 3,897 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 655,019. The death toll went up to 9,349 as one more death was reported.PCMC reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 336,074. The death toll went up to 3,553 as one more death was reported in the district on Sunday.

As of Sunday, as per the Cowin dashboard, Pune district, saw a total of 16.60 million doses administered, of which 9.38 million are first doses, 7.09 million are second doses and 134,175 are precautionary doses. A total of 207 sites saw vaccination of which 107 are government centres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}