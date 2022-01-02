Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 852 new Covid cases and 7 deaths on Sunday
The progressive count stands at 1.16 million, of which 1.14 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,186 with 3,274 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:06 PM IST
PUNE As of Sunday, Pune district reported 852 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.16 million, of which 1.14 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,186 with 3,274 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 10,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 156 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 370,078. The death toll went up to 7,041 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 530 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 527,495 and the death toll to 9,267 as three more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 166 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 271,597 with the toll at 3,528 as two more deaths were reported in the district on Sunday.

Pune district also saw 10,535 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. In total, 15 million doses have been administered in the district, of which 8.71 million are first doses and 6.42 million are second doses. A total of 231 sites saw vaccination of which 140 were government centres and 91 were private.

