Pune district reports 888 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 888 new cases of Covid and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health authorities, one death was reported from Pune rural, three from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one death from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PMC has so far reported 676,317 Covid cases and 9,422 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 346,020 cases so far and 3,581 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 423,697 total cases and 7,104 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are 1,446,034 Covid cases. Of this, 1,418,855 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,457 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 6,722 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 6,383 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,681,961 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.82%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,797 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 40 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. The state health department stated of 76,876,774 laboratory samples, 7,853,291 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.22% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 251,023 people are in home quarantine and 1,146 are in institutional quarantine.