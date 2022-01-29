Pune district reports 9,514 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 9,514 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.39 million out of which 1.30 million have recovered, 20,319 deaths and 75,991 are active cases.

The rural areas reported 1,636 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 413,681 and the death toll went up to 7,069 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 5,386 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 651,122 and the death toll went up to 9,348 as six more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 2,492 new Covid-19 cases, the progressive count went up to 334,096 and the toll went up to 3,552 as four more deaths were reported in the district.

As of Saturday, Pune district a total of 16.60 million doses have been registered, as per the CoWin dashboard. Out of which 9.37 million are first doses, 7.09 million are second doses and 1,33,080 were precautionary doses. A total of 558 sites saw vaccination out of which 391 were government centres and 167 were private centres.