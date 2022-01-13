Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 9,642 new Covid cases, 21 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 9,642 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

As per the authorities, Pune district reported 9,642 fresh Covid positive cases and 21 deaths related to the infection in a 24-hour period ending on Thursday
A swab Test centre at Kondhwa in Pune, on Thursday. As per the authorities, Pune district reported 9,642 fresh Covid positive cases and 21 deaths related to the infection in a 24-hour period ending on Thursday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: As per the authorities, Pune district reported 9,642 fresh Covid positive cases and 21 deaths related to the infection in a 24-hour period ending on Thursday. No new cases of Omicron were reported. Of these, one death was reported from Pune rural, one death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 19 deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 559,790 Covid cases and 9,303 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 284,133 cases so far and a total of 3,529 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 378,676 total cases so far and 7,053 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,222,599 Covid cases. Of this, 1,164,363 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,235 deaths in the district. At present, there are 38,001 active cases in Pune district.

Over 65,439 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday. Over 28,057 beneficiaries received the precautionary dose so far in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 34,658 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,683,769. The recovery rate in the state is 96.39%.

RELATED STORIES

Across Maharashtra, 46,406 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 36 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2%.

Currently 1,795,631 people are in home quarantine and 9,124 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP