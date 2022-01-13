Pune district reports 9,642 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

Pune: As per the authorities, Pune district reported 9,642 fresh Covid positive cases and 21 deaths related to the infection in a 24-hour period ending on Thursday. No new cases of Omicron were reported. Of these, one death was reported from Pune rural, one death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 19 deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 559,790 Covid cases and 9,303 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 284,133 cases so far and a total of 3,529 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 378,676 total cases so far and 7,053 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,222,599 Covid cases. Of this, 1,164,363 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,235 deaths in the district. At present, there are 38,001 active cases in Pune district.

Over 65,439 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday. Over 28,057 beneficiaries received the precautionary dose so far in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 34,658 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,683,769. The recovery rate in the state is 96.39%.

Across Maharashtra, 46,406 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 36 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2%.

Currently 1,795,631 people are in home quarantine and 9,124 people are in institutional quarantine.