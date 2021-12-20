Pune district reports 93 more Covid cases, one death

Pune: As per the state health department authorities, Pune district reported 93 new Covid positive cases and one death due to the infection in 24 hours. No Omicron variant patient was detected in the district on Monday. The death was reported from Pune rural.

As per the department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 524,616 Covid cases and 9,234 deaths till Monday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 270,593 cases so far and a total of 3,518 deaths due to the virus.

Pune rural has reported 369,045 total cases so far and 7,013 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,164,254 Covid cases. Of this, 1,142,227 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,115 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,912 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 515 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,498,015 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 544 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and four Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 67,771,676 laboratory samples, 6,650,140 have been tested positive till Monday. That is 9.81% of patients till Monday.

Currently, 81,661 people are in home quarantine and 877 people are in institutional quarantine.