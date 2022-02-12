Pune district reports 998 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since January

PUNE On Saturday, Pune district reported 998 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This is the first time, that the district’s daily new Covid-19 cases dropped to less than a thousand since January.

This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.40 million have recovered, 20,437 deaths and 14,461 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 254 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 422,872 and the death toll went up to 7,101 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 550 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 674,467 and the death toll went up to 9,413 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 194 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345,223 and the toll stood at 3,573 as no death was reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Saturday saw 16.98 million doses administered. Out of which 9.46 million are first doses, 7.32 million are second doses and 199,958 were precautionary doses. A total of 548 sites saw vaccination out of which 395 were govt centres and 153 were private centres.

