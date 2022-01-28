Pune district reports close to 7k new Covid cases, 16 deaths

Pune: On Friday, Pune district reported 6,928 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. This took the progressive count to 1.38 million of which 1.28 million have recovered, 20,307 deaths and 85,629 are active cases. Pune also saw over 30,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,452 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 412,045 and the death toll stood at 7,067 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 3,377 new cases which took the progressive count to 645,736 and the death toll stood at 9,342 as eight more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 2,099 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 331,604 and the toll went up to 3,548 as five more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 30,611 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and in total 16.57 million doses have been registered in the district. Of which 9.36 million are first doses, 7.07 million are second doses and 127,001 were precautionary doses. A total of 601 sites saw vaccination of which 447 were government centres and 154 were private centres.