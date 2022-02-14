Pune district reports fewer than 500 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported fewer than 500 new Covid-19 cases. The district reported 452 fresh cases and three deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million, of which 1.41 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,444 and 10,527 is the active-case number.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 107 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 423,15.5 The death toll went up to 7,102 as one more death was reported on Monday. Pune city reported 245 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 675,147. The death toll went up to 9,416 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 100 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345,489. The toll stood at 3,573 as no deaths were reported on Monday.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Monday, saw a total 17.01 million doses administered, of which 9.46 million are first doses, 7.33 million are second doses and 2,04,989 are precautionary doses. A total of 580 sites saw vaccinations of which 449 are government centres and the rest private.

