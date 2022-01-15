Pune district reports over 10k new Covid cases for second consecutive day

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district reported 10,179 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.24 million out of which 1.17 million have recovered, 20,236 deaths reported and 49,917 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

On Friday, the district reported 10,047 new Covid cases and no deaths. Pune also saw 58,077 vaccinations on Saturday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 5,739 new cases which took the progressive count to 571,383 and the death toll stood at 7,054 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 2,483 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 289,202 and the toll stood at 3,529.

Pune district also saw 58,077 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Saturday and in total, 16.08 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.20 million are first doses, 6.84 million are second doses and 41499 are precautionary doses. A total of 631 sites saw vaccination out of which 443 were government centres and 188 were private centres.