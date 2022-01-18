Pune district reports over 11k new Covid cases, six deaths

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported 11,579 new Covid cases and six deaths. This took the progressive count to 1.27 million of which 1.18 million have recovered, 20,244 deaths and 63,169 are active cases. Pune also saw over 52,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,219 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 388,481 and the death toll stood at 7,058 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 6,398 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 587,115 and the death toll stood at 9,305 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 2,962 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 296,911 and the toll stood at 3,531 as one more death was reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 52,657 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 16.21 million doses have been registered in the district. Of which 9.25 million are first doses, 6.90 million are second doses and 58,653 are precautionary doses. A total of 697 sites saw vaccination of which 539 were government centres and 158 were private centres.